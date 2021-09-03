RIP Sidharth Shukla: Actor’s Family Says No Foul Play in His Death

Actor Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday, September 2. He was 40 years old. After suffering a major heart attack, the Bigg Boss 13 Winner was rushed to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. This news came as a shock to everyone in the TV and film industry. His postmortem was done at the Cooper hospital and police arrived for investigation.

His family was there at the hospital along with Shukla’s rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill. While giving information to the police, the actor’s family said that there was no foul play involved in his death. They added that they do not want any rumours or theories to be made. Also, he was not under mental pressure, so in any case, his demise should not be laced with any kind of rumours.

What Happened?

Night before his death, the Balika Vadhu actor complained of chest pain and called up his mother who lives on the 6th floor of the same building to please check on him. He drank some water, spoke with her, and went back to sleep. Later that night, he suffered a heart attack.

Sidharth Shukla’s Postmortem

The postmortem was done at 5 pm on Thursday. A team of 5 doctors conducted the post-mortem to determine the cause of death and it was declared that he has suffered a heart attack. The Police conducted their investigation and examined his body for any injuries. No injuries were found. The final investigation will be done at his residence.

It was confirmed by the doctors and the family that there was nothing suspicious. No foul play was involved in his death. He is now survived by his mother and two sisters.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Winner Siddharth Shukla Dead, Condolences Flood Twitter

Shukla was born on 12 December 1980 in Mumbai. He made his acting debut with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He is known for his role in Balika Vadhu and the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. His popularity skyrocketed after he won Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.