RIP Legend: Netizens Says Sidhu Moose Wala Will Be Remembered Forever

Punjab singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday evening while he was on his way to his village in Mansa when unidentified people sprayed his SUV with bullets. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died. The incident took place just a day after the government of Punjab withdrew his security cover.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, IGP Faridkot Range said, "The attackers have left their car. Teams are after them. We are hopeful that they will be arrested soon. SIT has been constituted to arrest the culprits. We've got some important leads and investigation is underway."

"It seems to be an inter-gang rivalry case...Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this. Lucky, member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada," Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said on Sunday evening at a press briefing.

After the death of Sidhu Moose Wala, the hashtags #RIPLegend, #SidhuMooseWala are trending on Twitter. See the reactions of netizens.

Extremely shocked at the murder of Congress Leader & Popular Artist Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab.

Deepest Condolences to his family & fans all over the world.



RIP LEGEND 💔 RIP Sidhu Moosewala

We are leading towards worsted situation#SidhuMoosewala #RIPSidhuMoosewala 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0945Q7kzVN — UTTAMCHAND अहिरवाल (@UttamYKT) May 30, 2022

#SidhuMoosewala

his song : 295

He died on 29/5

RIP legend 💐🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/POxLdZ2xmv — Arpan Edy (@Arpan10874220) May 29, 2022

The Day he died was 29-5 and the Song was also 295 can't believe this



Singer/Rapper/Politician



RIP LEGEND 💔#SidhuMooseWalaDeath#sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/twQEbn6Mdl — uzii (@uziihashmi_) May 30, 2022

RIP Legend.Never thought this day would come.Your song were tonic for my bad mood.And you are a https://t.co/qxEsIPxdtc legend can't believe this happening very Shocking.Stay happy whatever you're now. Love from Allahabad🧡 #siddhumoosewala #shotdead pic.twitter.com/7Qv3FhMNdw — Anurag Maurya{Allahabad}🇮🇳 (@ImAnuragMaurya_) May 29, 2022