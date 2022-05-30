RIP Legend: Netizens Says Sidhu Moose Wala Will Be Remembered Forever

May 30, 2022, 10:42 IST
- Sakshi Post

Punjab singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday evening while he was on his way to his village in Mansa when unidentified people sprayed his SUV with bullets. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died. The incident took place just a day after the government of Punjab withdrew his security cover.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, IGP Faridkot Range said, "The attackers have left their car. Teams are after them. We are hopeful that they will be arrested soon. SIT has been constituted to arrest the culprits. We've got some important leads and investigation is underway."

"It seems to be an inter-gang rivalry case...Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this. Lucky, member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada," Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said on Sunday evening at a press briefing.

After the death of Sidhu Moose Wala, the hashtags #RIPLegend, #SidhuMooseWala are trending on Twitter. See the reactions of netizens.


Read More:

Tags: 
RIP Legend
Sidhu Moose Wala
Advertisement
Back to Top