Right Wing Outfits in Maharashtra and MP Observe Godse’s Death Anniversary, Cong Fumes

Right wing outfits across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh observed Gandhiji’s assassin Nathuram Godse’s death anniversary on Tuesday. Godse was hanged in Ambala Central Jail on November 15, 1949 for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948.

The Hindu Mahasabha remembered Godse and paid rich tributes to him at their Gwalior office. The activists of Mahasabha offered prayers and flowers to Godse’s portrait. Later, they raised slogans in support of ‘Akhand Bharat’.

Archana Chouhan, the spokesperson of the nationalist outfit said Mahasabha observed ‘Balidan Divas’ in memory of ‘revolutionary leader’ Godse.

Congress has strongly reacted to the Hindu Mahasabha’s act and demanded that a criminal case be filed for this ‘anti-national’ act. Congress leader Arun Yadav has asked the Gwalior police to file an FIR against Hindu Mahasabha for offering prayers to ‘country’s first terrorist Nathuram Godse’, the killer of Gandhiji.

In Maharashtra’s Panvel, Karni Sena also offered tributes to Godse. As per reports, the Hindi outfit’s members were seen raising pro-Godse slogans.

