Ride To Bengaluru Airport Will Cost Just Rs 10: Deets Inside

BENGALURU: Starting from today (Jan 4) new trains in Bengaluru will operate from railway station to Kempegowda international Airport. The first train left KSR railway station at 4.45 am and reached Kempegowda international Airport Devanahalli (KiAD) halt station at 5.50 am.

The one-way tickets are priced at a reasonable rate, ranging between Rs 10 and Rs 15. This comes as good news to people who travel to the airports by paying huge sums to the cabs and are stuck in traffic for long.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa confirmed in a tweet that the locals can benefit from this service and travel faster to the Kempegowda International Airport. “Starting Monday, Bengalureans can take a train to Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station. Trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station,” read the tweet.

Starting Monday, Bengalureans can take a train to Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station. Trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station.@PiyushGoyal @BLRAirport — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 3, 2021

The South Western railways confirmed that there will be three trains operating from the railway station to Kempegowda International Airport. It will be functional for six days, a week.

Train No. 06279 Yesvantpur – Bangarapet DEMU. Start at Yesvantpur at 08:30 am and halt at Bangarapet at 12:30pm.

Train No. 06269 Bengaluru Cantonment. – Bangarapet MEMU will start from Bengaluru Cantt. at 05:55pm and arrive Bangarapet at 09:45pm.

Train No. 06270 Bangarapet – Yesvantpur MEMU will depart Bangarapet at 05:30am and arrive Yesvantpur at 09:25am. All the trains will take halts in between.