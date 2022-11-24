Richa Chadha Booked For Her Now-Deleted ‘Galwan Says Hi’ Tweet

Mumbai: Following a social media storm over her now deleted tweet about the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has tendered her apology.

Responding to the tweet of Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, the Northern Army Commander regarding India's capability to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Richa had tweeted “Galwan says hi” in an apparent reference to the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian brave hearts sacrificed their lives.

Richa’s tweet sparked an outrage as netizens said the actor’s tweet was an attempt to mock Indian Army’s capabilities. As her tweet was severely criticised for lack of respect for martyred soldiers, Richa said she didn’t intend to hurt the sentiments of the Indian Army.

“Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part,” Chadha wrote in her apology.

Actor Akshay Kumar has condemned Richa Chadha’s now deleted tweet and said ‘Hurts to see this.’

“Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain,” Mr Kumar tweeted.

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has filed a complaint with the Juhu Police Station against actor Richa Chadha over her ‘Galwan says hi’ tweet.

“Richa Chadha has mocked and insulted our security forces, especially those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley. It is a criminal act... FIR must be filed,” the complaint said.

I filed a police complaint against actress #RichaChadha at #JuhuPolicestation (Mumbai ) .

Nobody has a right to mock our soldiers .

I hope @MumbaiPolice will act against her as per the law of the land . @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/In0HD9LuJa — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2022

Also Read: Makers of Vijay-Rashmika starrer Varisu Get Notice for Filming Elephants Without Permission