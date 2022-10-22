Rewa: 14 Killed After Bus Collides With Trolley Truck

14 people were killed and 40 others were injured when a bus in which they were travelling collided with a trolley. The incident took place in the Suhagi mountain area of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night. According to the reports, the bus was headed from Telangana's Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. All the passengers on the bus are reportedly believed to be residents of Uttar Pradesh. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

"It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Police administration and local people are here. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospital," said Rewa Collector Manoj Pushp.

"Of the 40 injured, 20 have been admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur," he said. Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra condoled the death of the passengers.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a tweet, wrote: "Saddened to learn about a road accident in Rewa, MP in which many lives have been lost. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong in this difficult time. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."