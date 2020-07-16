MUMBAI: Telugu revolutionary poet and activist Varavara Rao, who is lodged in the Taloja Jail in Mumbai, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The 80-year-old activist was taken to the state-run J J Hospital here after he complained of dizziness. In the tests that were conducted subsequently, he was diagnosed to be infected with the dreaded coronavirus. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested him in the past in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case of 2018.

Varavara Rao was shifted from the Taloja jail to JJ Hospital on Monday night after his health condition worsened. A few days before that, his family members received information from the jail authorities about the deterioration of his health.

The family members have been expressing serious concerns about his well-being now that he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Varavara Rao’s family members told the media that during a phone call, Rao was unable to speak coherently and also seemed disoriented as he kept speaking about past events that had taken place many decades ago.

Varava Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has been in jail for almost two years now.