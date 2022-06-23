Return Within 24 hours, Will Consider Quitting MVA Govt: Sanjay Raut to Rebel MLAs

Amid the intensifying political crisis in Maharashtra Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut said that the party is ready to re-think its alliance with the Congress and NCP if rebel MLAs return to Mumbai in the next 24 hours. “If you are saying you are not leaving Shiv Sena and if your issue is with the government, then we are willing to come out of it. But first, show the courage to come back and put forth your demands to Uddhav Thackeray. It will be considered if you come back within 24 hours,” Raut said.

On the other hand Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde shared a letter penned by an MLA Sanjay Shirsat of his camp accusing the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of making his official house inaccessible by shutting his doors to them and keeping them waiting for hours.

Here is the three page letter penned by Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat in Marati

The MLA further alleged that Thackeray never visited the 'Mantralaya,' or the state secretariat.

He further said that Shinde only opened doors for the party MLAs and also heard their grievances, issues in their constituencies. Shinde also listened to the problems with allies- Congress and NCP, he mentioned.

While Shiv Sena MLAs had no access to the chief minister, the Congress and NCP MLAs ‘ who are real opponents of Shiv Sena’ were getting all access to meet the CM, the letter said.

People around the chief minister used to decide if we could meet him or not. "We felt we were insulted," he added.

Shirsat also said the party MLAs were not allowed to accompany Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray to Ayodhya.

"The Shiv Sena votes did not split in the Rajya Sabha polls, then why so much distrust in us for the Legislative Council polls?" he asked.

