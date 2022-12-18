Resurgence of Measles in India: State Governments on Alert, Kids are Being Administered Vaccines

New Delhi: The resurgence of measles has emerged as a concern for India as it made huge gains in its elimination between 2017 and 2020.

Recently, states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Jharkhand have reported a surge in measles – the most contagious disease. Gujarat has reported 91 suspected cases of measles in Mehsana district, PTI reported.

“Between November and December, 91 suspected cases of measles were found in Molipur and Kadi. We have carried out a vaccination exercise and distributed vitamin A tablets as treatment and preventive measures,” Vinod Patel, the epidemic officer of Mehsana, told PTI news agency.

Patel said the resurgence of measles is likely due to the resistance to vaccination in the region. He added that the samples of the suspected cases from Molipur village in the district have been sent to a laboratory in Ahmedabad and a report of the same is awaited.

“The Union Health Ministry has deployed multi-disciplinary teams comprising public health specialists, paediatricians, and microbiologists to assess the situation and provide technical support to the states,” Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Lok Sabha.

Following the Union Health Ministry’s advice, the Kerala government is taking stringent measures for prevention of the disease. It has said all children in Malappuram district will be given measles and rubella vaccines by December 5. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is also running Measles-Rubella vaccination drives in various parts of the state.

