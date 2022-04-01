RAJYA SABHA: YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday introduced a private member's bill in the Rajya Sabha seeking a constitutional amendment to revive the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC).

It may be recollected that in 2015, the Supreme Court overturned a government decision to set up a National Judicial Appointments Commission.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the YSRCP MP said the bill aims to revive the NJAC to take a final decision on appointments, transfers, and postings of judges in the high courts in view of this judgment.

He introduced the bill proposing to amend Articles 124, 217 and 222 of the Constitution for this purpose.

