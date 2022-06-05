Damta: At least 22 people are feared killed in a bus accident in Damta village of Uttarakhand on Sunday. As per media reports, a bus carrying around 40 pilgrims fell into a 500m deep gorge near Yamunotri National Highway in Damta.

The bus was travelling towards Yamunotri at the time of the accident. The bus was carrying the pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh who were going to the Char Dham yatra. A rescue operation by the police and SDRF teams is currently underway. According to the state police chief DGP Ashok Kumar, 15 bodies have been recovered while six others injured were shifted to the hospital.

