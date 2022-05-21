Ramban, J&K: The death toll reached nine in the Ramban Tunnel collapse incident on Saturday. The rescue operations continued for the second consecutive day today to save the labourers trapped under debris following the collapse of the tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

“So far nine bodies have been recovered from the spot, maybe one is left. Out of these 9 deceased, five were from West Bengal, one from Assam, two from Nepal, and two were local. FIR has been registered for negligence,” Mohita Sharma, Ramban SSP told media persons.

Also Read: Chennai Police Arrested Telangana Student for Using Fake Certificates to Secure US Student Visa

A portion of an under construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night.

As per the latest information received, the rescue operation is completed as all 10 bodies have been recovered. Mussarat Alam, the Deputy Commissioner of Ramban said five of the 10 bodies are from West Bengal.