Republic Day Events at Rajpath Delhi: All You Want to Know

New Delhi: India will commemorate its 73rd Republic Day, the second since the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 55 lakh people worldwide. Even still, the celebrations planned on Rajpath are likely to be as spectacular as they have been in the past, but with a few changes.

Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the number of individuals authorised to attend the Republic Day parade this year will be reduced by 70-80 per cent, to around 5,000–8,000 people, according to senior Defense Ministry officials. Last year's parade was limited to approximately 25,000 spectators.

At the procession, all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. They stated that when establishing sitting arrangements, social distancing standards would be respected, sanitiser dispensers would be available everywhere, and masks would be required.

The goal, according to officials, is to keep people away from the march and preserve social distance at all times so that it does not become a super-viral event. As a result, the numbers have been drastically reduced.

With 75 planes, this is the largest flypast ever.

Despite the restrictions, this year's Republic Day parade at the Rajpath will feature the "grandest and largest" flypast ever, with 75 aircraft taking part to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, according to IAF PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi. To honour the 75th anniversary of independence, the flypast will conclude with seven Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the "Amrit" configuration.

The Indian Air Force also announced its Republic Day display, which included assets such as the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) armed with the AT Dhruvastra missile, the Ashlesha Mk1 radar, the Gnat, Rafale, and MIG 21.

As the chief guest, there will be no foreign heads of state or government.

According to PTI sources, this year's Republic Day event will not have a foreign leader of state or government as the principal guest. This would be the second year in a row that no foreign leader will be the principal guest at the Republic Day celebrations, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and cases rise.

The parade has 25 tableaux.

At this year's Republic Day parade, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will display indigenously designed sensors, armaments, and electronic warfare systems for the Tejas light combat aircraft and air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems for Indian submarines. The parade on January 26 will feature twenty-five tableaux representing various states, departments, and military forces.

This year's Rashtriya Bal Puraskar will be done virtually.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winners. The President bestows these honours at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The PMRBP awardees also march in the Republic Day parade. However, because of the country's current COVID-19 situation, the award ceremony could not be held in New Delhi this year.