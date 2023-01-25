NEW DELHI: India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023. The celebrations include the traditional march past at Kartavya Path, a grand parade by the contingents of the Armed Forces & Paramilitary Forces, tableaux display by the States and cultural performances by children and the famous acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past, besides Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk,marking the end of the festivities.

A series of new events are being organised as part of Republic Day celebrations 2023 which include the Military Tattoo & Tribal dance festival; Veer Gatha 2.0; the second edition of Vande Bharatam dance competition; performances of Military & Coast bands at the National War Memorial; an All-India School Band Competition at the NWM; a Drone Show and projection mapping during Beating the Retreat ceremony.

Republic Day Celebrations schedule

The Republic Day celebrations will begin with unfurling ceremony of the tricolour. President Droupadi Murmu will hoist the national flag at 7:30 AM on the Kartavya Path.

On the eve of Republic Day President Murmu will address the nation in the evening of January 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in the morning on January 26.

The Republic Day parade will begin at 10 AM

In the grand parade, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Air Force will march alongside their regiments and bands will perform.

Lt Commander Disha Amrith, a naval officer will lead the Indian Navy's Republic Day contingent of 144 young sailors and its tableau will showcase the 'Nari Shakti'.

This year 23 tableaux from different states, Union Territories and government departments will be part of the Republic Day parade.

The Beating Retreat ceremony will officially denote the end of Republic Day festivities on January 29.

The Beating Retreat ceremony is performed by the bands of the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force at Raisina Hill and an adjacent square, Vijay Chowk, flanked by the North and South block of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Parade route

The Republic Day parade starts from the Rashtrapati Bhawan along the Kartavya Path to India Gate and from there it proceeds to the Red Fort.

Live Telecast Timing and where to watch

The live telecast of the parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM. Doordarshan on its national and regional channels will broadcast the parade live. The parade can also be watched through the YouTube channels of DD and the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Viewers can also watch the live streaming of the parade on the government's official website, indianrdc .mod. gov. in/.

Also Read: Traffic Curbs in Delhi For Republic Day Parade Dress Rehearsal

Republic Day Celebrations 2023 Chief Guest

Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the President of Egypt, will be the chief guest of this year’s Republic Day celebrations. An Egyptian contingent will also take part in the Republic Day parade.

Ceremonial welcome of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Republic Day celebrations finale

The Republic Day celebrations' grand finale will showcase a performance by Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher.

One of the biggest Drone Show in India, which is organised by M/s Botlabs Dynamics will be held. Comprising of 3,500 indigenous drones, will light up the evening sky over the Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures/events.

For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be organised during Beating Retreat Ceremony 2023 on the façade of North and South Block. (PIB Inputs)

Also Read: Best Places to Watch Republic Day Parade