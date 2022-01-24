Republic Day 2022: Parade Time, Tables and Army Contingents

Republic Day 2022: This Republic Day, the army parade will feature uniforms and weapons from both the old and new eras of the Indian military, while the Beating Retreat ceremony will feature a laser mapping and drone show.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Parade:

As a result of COVID, the number of troops in the Republic Day parade marching contingents has been reduced from 144 to 96. They will march in a 12-row, eight-column formation.

The parade has been reduced this year for the marching contingents to National Stadium, which previously ended at Red Fort.

In light of COVID, the Republic Day parade will now only go up to the National Stadium, starting at Raisina Hills and passing via Rajpath, India Gate, and Red Fort. Only tableaux will be allowed to go to the Red Fort.

In addition, the Republic Day procession will begin 30 minutes later than anticipated, at 10 a.m. Instead, the parade will start at 10.30 a.m.

The Republic Day Parade will feature eight Indian Armed Forces contingents, including six Army contingents, one Air Force contingent, and one Navy contingent. The new combat uniform will be worn by the Parachute unit, along with the latest Tavor rifles.

The mechanised column will have a "unique" mix of vintage and new equipment. In the front, in the armoured column, PT-76 and Centurion tanks from the 1965 and 1971 wars will be shown. Arjun, the main battle tank, will follow.

There would be a total of 16 marching contingents. Eight will come from the Indian Armed Forces; four from the Central Armed Police Force, two from the NCC, and one each from the Delhi Police and the National Security Service.

The parade will have a total of 21 tableaus.

Two motorcycle formations will be present. BSF will field a women's squad, while ITBP will field a men's team. A flypast will be performed by 75 Indian Air Force aircraft in 15 formations.

At the Beating Retreat ritual in Vijay Chowk, Delhi, two new things will be visible. Following the event, a laser projection map will be projected on the North and South Block's walls. The event will be followed by a drone exhibition with 1,000 drones.