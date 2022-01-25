Republic Day 2022: DD Installs Special Cameras For 360 Degree Special Coverage

Republic Day 2022: Doordarshan (DD), India's public service broadcaster, has put dozens of cameras, including two for a birds-eye view, on the top of the India Gate and Rajpath, as part of a 360-degree coverage of the Republic Day celebrations that will be live-streamed on two YouTube channels.

"The high-definition visuals will be made more engaging through animated graphics and renowned commentators, who will be elaborating upon every detail as the event unfolds," Prasar Bharati said in a statement. It also stated that commentary will be offered in sign language for more inclusive coverage.

In partnership with the Indian Air Force, special arrangements have been made to highlight the newly added elements in the fly-past. From 9.15 a.m., the Republic Day broadcast will be available on all DD channels.

For the coverage, DD has set up 59 cameras from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National Stadium. At Rajpath, there are 33 cameras: 16 at the National War Museum, India Gate, and the National Stadium, and ten at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has written to affiliated schools separately, urging them to urge students, instructors, and their families to register to watch the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony live streamed.

It instructed schools to play five promos prepared by the defence ministry during breaks while conducting online classes, presenting highlights from Republic Day 2022.

"Keeping in view the recent surge in COVID cases, the ministry of defence has taken an initiative to invite the citizens to watch the live streaming of Republic Day and the Beating the Retreat Ceremony and to show their solidarity with the Republic of India," a letter to CBSE-affiliated school heads said last week.

The events will be broadcast live on the ministry's website, on this link, and a YouTube channel, according to the statement.