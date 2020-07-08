NEW DELHI: India crossed the 7 lakh-mark on Tuesday with 22,252 fresh coronavirus cases and 467 deaths in the last 24 hours. A study predicted that India might record 2.87 lakh coronavirus cases per day by February 2021. India will be severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic early next year in the absence of vaccine.

Scientists Hazhir Rahmandad, TY Lim and John Sterman of MIT's Sloan School of Management used the SEIR (Susceptible, Exposed, Infectious, Recovered) model, a standard mathematical model for infectious diseases used by epidemiologists, for their analysis. They also predicted that the number of world wide cases would be between 20 crore and 60 crore by March-May 2021 if the vaccine remains elusive.

It is reported that US will have 95,000 cases per day and it is followed by South Africa (21,000 cases per day) and Iran (17,000 cases per day) by the end of February 2021.

The Union Health Ministry said that national positivity rate stands at 6.73%. The World Health Organisation has said that in countries that have conducted testing for coronavirus should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

India surpassed Russia on Sunday and is now the third worst hit country with coronavirus. According to the health reports, more than 60% of people have recovered from the coronavirus infection. There are 7,19,665 positive cases in the country till date. A total of 20,160 succumbed to the virus in the country. The number of recovered cases exceeded that of the active cases by 1,80,390 on Tuesday. The recovery rate also increased to 61.13 per cent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) has said that a total of 1,04,73,771 samples have been tested for coronavirus till date. On Tuesday, a total of 2,62,679 samples were tested.

In Andhra Pradesh, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 21,197 on Tuesday. Nearly 152 deaths have been reported in the state. Out of 10,860 coronavirus cases, 8,920 people have been recovered. Nearly 1,322 fresh cases were added in the last 24 hours.

In Telangana, there are 25,733 coronavirus cases and 360 deaths reported so far. There are 10,646 active COVID-19 cases in the state. GHMC is one of the worst-hit areas and it has reported more than 1,410 cases on Tuesday. Ranga Reddy and Medhcal reported 160 and 117 cases respectively. The total number of samples tested in Telangana so far stands at 1,22,218.