NEW DELHI: The count of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 14 lakh-mark on Sunday, with many states continuing to see a daily spike in infections. As per the Union Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus stood at 13,85,522 on Sunday. According to the data analyzed by HT, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar are going to face the risk of becoming the new hot spots of COVID-19 in India.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi became the hotspots in the first four months of the spread of coronavirus in the country. In order to identify the new hotspots of coronavirus, HT analyzed data from India 's 20 most populated regions, looking for three factors - increasing positivity rate, rise of daily cases, and low tests performed per million residents - that have identified all hotspots globally.

Delhi is the only area in the country that showed a consistent turnaround with performance improving on the above said three parameters. Both Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have stepped up their testing, but continue to record more number of positive cases.

Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat have increased their doubling rate over the period of June 26 to July 25th but remain low on testing. Andhra Pradesh reports the worst doubling rate of all states in the country, followed by Kerala and Karnataka. However, more than 21,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported by Sunday evening in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Karnataka registered more number of coronavirus cases on Sunday, but the rest of the southern states with high daily caseloads (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh) saw marginal dips compared to the previous days.

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 13-lakh mark on Friday, 24 July, the day after it surpassed 12 lakh cases on 23 July. The COVID-19 count in Maharashtra rose to 3,75,799 on Sunday, with a single day spike of 9,431 cases. A total of 267 people died due to coronavirus and the state's death toll was 13,656.

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh showed a minor dip in the number of coronavirus cases when compared to Saturday or Friday. But the state still reported more than 7,000 cases for the third day. More than 1,500 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the tally past 54,000. As of now there are 58,718 confirmed coronavirus cases in West Bengal. In Bihar, there are 36,314 COVID-19 cases.