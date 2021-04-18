Remidesivir Prices Slashed After Government Intervention: Check Latest Rates of COVID Injection

To enhance the availability of Remdesivir injection, the antiviral drug used in treating COVID-19, pharmaceutical companies have reduced the price. This was done following the government's intervention, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said on Saturday.

Drug companies like Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla have slashed the prices of their respective brands of Remdesivir injection (100 mg/vial).

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadananda Gowda hailed the decision taken by the drug companies.

According to the details shared by the NPPA, here are the price changes in the COVID injection.

COMPANY NAME INJECTION NAME BEFORE PRICE(in Rs.) AFTER PRICE (in Rs.) Cadila Healthcare REMDAC 2,800 899 Syngene International RemWin 3,950 2,450 Dr Reddy's Laboratories CIPREMI 5,400 2,700 Cipla CIPREMI 4,000 3,000 Mylan Desrem 4,800 3,400 Jubilant Generics Generics Jubi-R 4,700 3,400 Hetero Healthcare COVIFOR 5,400 3,490

Earlier a war of words broke out between Mandaviya and NCP leader Nawab Malik on the availability of Remdesivir. The allegations made were strongly refuted by Mandaviya, who said the government is making every effort to double the production of the drug in the country.

Various states and Union Territories in a meeting convened by the Centre to review COVID-19 measures on Saturday called for stepping up the supply of the antiviral injection and oxygen.