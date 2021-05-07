Remembering Rabindranath Tagore's Words Of Wisdom On His 160th Jayanthi

Rabindranath Tagore, does this name need any introduction? Obviously No. This Bengali polymath has singlehandedly reshaped Bengali literature and music. Further, he was also a major factor in shaping Indian art through contextual modernism. To date, all his poetry, novels, short stories, and essays are widely read across the globe.

Rabindranath Tagore's quotes still enlighten us with knowledge, wisdom, and the truths of life. On the occasion of his 160th birth anniversary, here are some nuggets of his wisdom that inspired a lot of people.

Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.

You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.

Trees are the earth's endless effort to speak to the listening heaven.

Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time.

Love does not claim possession but gives freedom.

Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.

Facts are many, but the truth is one.

A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it.

Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.

We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us.

Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

Gray hairs are signs of wisdom if you hold your tongue, speak and they are but hairs, as in the young.

The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but that makes our life in harmony with all existence.

That side of our existence whose direction is towards the infinite that seeks not wealth, but freedom and joy.

