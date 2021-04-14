Remdesivir Shortage in India Adds To COVID Woes

As the number of COVID19 cases in the country is increasing, it is also creating a problem regarding the drugs. For the past few days, there were reports regarding the shortage of anti-viral drug Remdesivir. As of now, the situation in the country needs to be handled.

States like Maharashtra, Gujarat and others have reported a high number of active cases. This number is only increasing by the day. To focus on the situation in India, the government decided to not export these drugs out of India. Remdesivir manufacturing is being put to importance now. The centre is trying to ensure that all private and public hospitals have access to the drug.

The Remdesivir drug is used in treating coronavirus patients. It is a drug that has become necessary in the current situation. The reason for the shortage of this drug is the increase in cases in the country. As the number of hospitalized patients is increasing, the need for this drug is also increasing, which has subsequently led to a shortage.

As per the statement by the Union Health Ministry, there has been a spike in the number of COVID19 cases. This has resulted in a shortage of the Remdesivir injection. Also, there will be an increase in the demand for these injections in the coming time with the increase in the number of cases.

To handle the situation, the government has decided to halt the export for the timing. The officials will take care of the inspection and verify the number of manufactured injections. The manufacturers are being contacted and are now asked to increase production.

The situation in Maharashtra is to be handled, first. To ensure that the state gets access to Remdesivir, the government has set up control rooms. This will help in a smooth distribution.