New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her inflammatory remarks on Prophet Muhammed during a TV debate. The high command has revoked her party’s primary membership.

The ruling party has also expelled Delhi BJPs’ media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, for his views on social media that would disturb the communal harmony in the country.

“Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party,” a communication from its Delhi president Adesh Gupta said.

During the TV debate on the ongoing Gyanvapi Masjid row, Nupur Sharma had made objectionable comments against the Prophet Muhammed. In a communication sent to Nupur Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee said, she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

“Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect,” it said.

After a series of protests over Twitter over the alleged disparaging remarks against the Prophet Muhammed by the BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Kindal, the party took action against them.

Qatar summons Indian envoy

Qatar on Sunday summoned an Indian envoy over objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammed by BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

In a press statement, the Arab country welcomed the BJP's action against the two leaders.

In response to a media query regarding statement issued by Qatar MOfA, Ambassador conveyed that tweets do not, in any manner, reflect views of the GoI. GoI accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks pic.twitter.com/FdnBWXdeTc — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

BJP clarifies on religious freedom

Earlier, the BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh issues a statement saying, “The BJP is strictly against any ideology that insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such persons or philosophy.”

The statement further added that the Indian Constitution Constitution gives people the right to follow their faith and practice their religion.

“The BJP strongly denounces the insult of any religious personalities of any religion,” the party said.

The statement comes close on the heels of comments made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat this week which said there is no reason to escalate fights.

