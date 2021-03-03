Relief To Osmania University Students As OU Retains Exam pattern, Duration

There have been a lot of changes in Studies, syllabus, and exam pattern due to the COVID19 pandemic. Now there is a new update regarding the examination for the OU students.

Osmania University (OU) decided to go ahead with the Semester Examination for the Undergraduate Sem III and V students. The exams will start on March 16 and the question paper pattern and duration of the exam will be the revised one. OU decided to go ahead with the revised pattern in light of COVID19.

As studies were greatly affected by the pandemic, the students needed to receive some relief. To make sure that the burden and stress will be less, the Board decided to keep the question paper pattern a little easier. UG (CBCS) III and V semester (regular) (BA/BCom/BSc/BBA/BSW) will have an exam duration of two hours and the question paper is set in such a way that the students get more choices. The question paper will come with more choices in each section.

Initially, the duration of these exams was three hours but later it was made two. This decision was taken due to the pandemic and now the Board is going ahead with the revised pattern only.

An official representing the Board shared details regarding the exam and what is to be expected in the next semesters. He shared that the duration and exam pattern for the III and V Semester students will remain the ‘revised one’ but for the exams after that, they will be going back to the old regular pattern.

Over 1.6 lakh students are appearing for the UG examinations. All the universities and the staff were advised to take the necessary measures and care. This time the number of centers will be more so that students can be divided well and avoid the risk of contact. All the centers will follow the necessary COVID19 regulations.