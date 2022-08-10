Relief for Nupur Sharma, Apex Court Clubs and Transfers FIRs Against her to Delhi Police

New Delhi: In a major relief to the suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred all FIRs lodged across the country against the BJP leader to Delhi in connection with her controversial remark on the Prophet Muhammad made during a TV debate show.

The court also extended interim protection to Sharma till the probe is concluded by the Delhi police. She was granted interim protection from arrest on July 19. All future FIRs would also be transferred to Delhi Police for investigation, the court added.

The apex said the FIRs will be probed by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police. A bench of justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala said, “Since this court has already taken cognizance of the serious threat to life and security of the petitioner, we direct that all FIRs against Nupur Sharma be transferred and clubbed for investigation to the Delhi Police.”

It may be recalled here that Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Muslim countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

