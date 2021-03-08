Reliance Will Bear Covid Vaccine Costs Of Staff, Families

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd will bear the cost of vaccinating its employees and their immediate family, totaling an estimated 12.2 lakh, as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate looks to safeguard them against the COVID-19 virus.

India's largest private company joins the likes of IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Accenture, and public sector lender State Bank of India among others who are bearing the cost of vaccination of their employees and their dependents.

The firm has tied-up with specific hospitals to roll out the vaccination drive for employees at the places where they are stationed.

The vaccination drive will cover all employees of the company's oil and chemical division, retail unit and telecom venture Jio, their associates, and their registered dependents.

Nita M Ambani, philanthropist, chairperson, and founder of the Reliance Foundation has sent a mail to all Reliance employees and their family members, urging them to register for the government of India's Covid-19 vaccination program, and that the company would bear the full cost of the vaccination for the employee, spouse, parents, and children.

In the mail, the non-executive director of Reliance Industries said cherishing the health and happiness of our family is what it means to be part of a family--the Reliance family.

She said: "With your support, we will soon be able to put the pandemic behind us. Until then do not let your guard down. Continue to take the utmost safety and hygiene precautions. We are in the last stages of the collective battle. Together we must win and we will win."

She further urged all those employees eligible to get vaccinated under the government's COVID-19 vaccination program to register quickly. For Reliance employees and their dependents, this cost will be borne by the company. RIL has over 1.95 lakh employees across businesses.

Earlier, in the Reliance Family Day 2020 message, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had given assurances that as soon as any approved vaccine is available in India, Reliance would plan early vaccination for all employees and family members.

The government has now started the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination program.

She concluded the letter, "Corona haarega, India Jeetega."