Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio) today announced that it is introducing JioTrue5G-powered Wi-Fi services in high-footfall areas such as Educational Institutes, Religious places, Railway Stations, Bus stands, Commercial Hubs, and more. Jio launched the JioTrue5Gpowered Wi-Fi services in the temple town of Nathdwara, in Rajasthan

This is in addition to the JioTrue5G service, and the Jio Welcome Offer launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Jio teams are working round the clock to make additional cities go live and increase the availability of True5G-ready handsets.

While Jio users will get this service without any charge during the Jio Welcome Offer period, non-Jio customers will also be able to try this service before they move to Jio to get the full and unlimited service experience.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman, of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Service to humanity is one of the most endearing facets of Indian culture, the roots of which can be found in our socio-religious traditions. As stated earlier, 5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G. Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer.”

As promised during the recent launch, JioTrue5G will expand across more cities, and Chennai is the latest city to be added to the Jio Welcome Offer. Invited Jio users in Chennai can access Unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps and experience JioTrue5G.

