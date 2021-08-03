Mumbai: In a major outreach scheme to protect Mumbai’s vulnerable communities, Reliance Foundation through Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital will collaborate with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to provide three lakh COVID-19 vaccination doses to communities across 50 locations in Mumbai. This free vaccination drive aims to protect underprivileged people in neighbourhoods including Dharavi, Worli, Wadala, Colaba, Pratiksha Nagar, Kamathipura, Mankhurd, Chembur, Govandi and Bhandup.

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital is deploying a state-of-the-art mobile vehicle unit to conduct the vaccination drive across the selected locations of Mumbai, while MCGM and BEST will provide infrastructure and logistics support for the drive. This initiative builds on Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital’s regular health outreach initiatives in Mumbai, which address primary and preventive healthcare needs of vulnerable populations through mobile medical vans and static medical units. This vaccination programme will be carried out over the next three months and is part of Reliance Foundation’s Mission Vaccine Suraksha initiative which will also provide vaccination for underprivileged communities around the country over the next few months.

Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said: “Reliance Foundation has stood by the nation at every step of this relentless fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Mass vaccination is now the single biggest weapon to protect people from the virus. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that every single Indian has access to vaccination as quickly and efficiently as possible. I am confident that together we will rise above this challenging period and good times will be upon us again.”

Reliance Foundation has been at the forefront to support the nation in the battle against COVID-19 since the beginning of this pandemic. Spear-headed by Smt Nita M. Ambani, Reliance Foundation has swiftly rolled out multi-pronged response initiatives across the country over the last 16 months ranging from testing to healthcare, medical oxygen to free meals and masks to vulnerable communities. These include:

Providing medical oxygen free of cost to meet the needs of one lakh patients, on a daily basis

Over 2000+ COVID-care beds and facilities supported across the country

Providing over 7.5 crore meals to vulnerable communities affected by the pandemic

Distributing over one crore masks and awareness messages for safety

As part of Mission Vaccine Suraksha, over 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to employees, family members and dependents across Reliance. To date, over 98% of all eligible employees have been covered with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The extension of this mission to vulnerable communities in Mumbai and across the country reinforces the spirit of commitment and the promise of ‘We Care’ that Reliance Foundation has made, to stand with the nation and to serve the most at need.