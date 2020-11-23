Reforms Not Rebellion, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad On Congress Collapse, Diminishing Vote Share

Ghulam Nabi Azad, considered as the senior most leader closest to the Gandhi family, came out in the open to talk about the way ahead for India's Grand Old Party—Congress. In an interview to a TV channel, Azad criticised the five star culture in politics and said that the party had collapsed in the country. It may be recalled that the veteran Congressman led the group of 23 dissenters who had written to the Congress High Command about diminishing vote share and lack of leadership in the party.

The senior Congress leader's remarks comes close on the heels of the humiliating defeat faced by the Congress in the recently held Bihar Assembly elections as also bypolls in other states.

Azad objected to the five-star culture that had emerged in politics and said the need of the hour was to cleanse the system. However, the veteran leader also stated that his demands must be seen as a step towards reforms and not rebellion by the members of the INC.

Ghulam Nabi Azad declared that Congress is at its lowest ebb in the last 72 years. Stating that Congress leaders had lost connection on the ground, Azad said that it was high time that the CWC chose the party president. He also said that today's leaders only wanted comforts and were not willing to take the rough path.