Is Red Ant Chutney Cure For Covid?

Red Ant Chutney: The majority of people think of red ants as small insects whose bite may make you squirm in anguish. Red ants and their eggs, on the other hand, are a popular chutney among diners in India's eastern states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand. The paste is a popular delicacy in Chhattisgarh's Bastar area, where it's known as chaprah (meaning "leaf basket," a reference to the nests that ants build-out of sal tree leaves).

In the tribal areas of the nation, red ant chutney is traditionally used as a medicine. It's a concoction of red ants and green chillies that tribals in several states, including Odisha and Chhattisgarh, consume to treat flu, cough, common cold, breathing problems, fatigue, and other illnesses.

The hot chutney is believed to have therapeutic characteristics, including antibacterial capabilities that can aid in the treatment of gastrointestinal illnesses. The chutney also contains protein, calcium, and zinc, all of which are beneficial to the immune system.

During the summer, red ants can be seen in large numbers in forests. The finished chutney, as well as dried ants and eggs, may be found at local markets in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Earlier, the high court issued an order in response to public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the government's apparent delay on a request for study into the usefulness of red ant chutney in the treatment of Covid. Nayadhar Padhial, a Baripada-based engineer, had filed the petition.

In its December 24 order, the court instructed the director-general of the Ministry of Ayush and the director-general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to decide on the petitioner's submission and issue an appropriate order within three months.