Red Alert in 3 Southern States as Cyclonic Mandous to Make Landfall Tonight

Amaravati: In the wake of Cyclonic storm Mandous likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh tonight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the southern states Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone Mandous is expected to cross the coast between the Union Territory of Puducherry and Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh at 10 pm tonight.

Even though the storm is weakened over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, several parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh have been receiving incessant rains. After the heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds, ten teams of NDRF and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the south coastal districts of the state. Heavy rainfall was also recorded in the temple town Tirupati.

The Met department on Friday predicted heavy winds crossing up to 85 kmph due to the Mandous cyclone. Incessant rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Northern coastal Tamilnadu. Chennai and Thiruvallur are likely to receive heavy to heavy downpours on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh | Heavy rain in Tirumala, Tirupati under the influence of cyclone #Mandous pic.twitter.com/zJwth9V72c — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

The Tamil Nadu government has said it was prepared for emergency situations. 12 state and national disaster response force units have been stationed at the districts which may get affected by the cyclonic storm. Meanwhile, Chennai division of Southern Railway has said the suburban trains in the state capital may be cancelled or rescheduled if required.

All precautionary measures have been taken by govt & the officers are regularly monitoring the situation. Govt will ensure protection of the people. District-wise monitoring of the cyclone is being done. I request people to follow govt orders & cooperate with us: TN CM MK Stalin pic.twitter.com/eeYB0r1sdI — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

