Mumbai: The economic and social disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is devastating. It affected all segments of the population including interpersonal relationships. It took a heavy toll on the mental health of some people because of the trauma they went through the lock down period and partly due to stay-at-home orders.

Post Covid-19, Mumbai is getting back to normal. To help people indulge into normal activities such as cycling, walks, skating, yoga and various other games, the Mumbai police have started a unique initiative called ‘Sunday Street’.

On Sundays, the police will clear the roads at Marine Drive, Carter Road in Bandra, Goregaon, D Nagar, Mulund and Vikrohli for four hours. People can step out of their homes to relax and enjoy some healthy recreational activities from morning 6 am to 10 am. During these hours, the city police will divert the traffic to alternate routes.

Get the show on the road! Start your summer sundays right by reclaiming the road. A @CPMumbaiPolice led initiative, for 4 hours every Sunday (6am-10am), the following roads will be shut for traffic and open for public use.@cycfiroza @thesmartcommute @equalstreets @andheriloca pic.twitter.com/ElY4BuKlrh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 27, 2022

The police have instructed citizens to reach these places by public transport and not use Sunday Streets for business promotion or do smoking or litter the places. The Mumbaikars were also instructed to follow the Covid-19 guidelines while they relax and enjoy the Sunday Street program.