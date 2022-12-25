Received Aadhaar Card 10 Years Ago? UIDAI Says Update Documents Now

New Delhi; If you have received your Aadhaar card 10 years ago, then you need to read this important announcement made by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). UIDAI had urged all the Aadhaar card holders, who were issued cards a decade ago, to update their records in its database.

In a statement UIDAI said, Aadhaar card holders can update their unique ID records by uploading supportive documents (proof of identity and proof of address) either online through myAadhaar portal or offline by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre, UIDAI said in statement.

“Residents who had got their Aadhaar issued 10 years back, and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are encouraged to get their documents updated,” the statement said.

In the last 10 years, Aadhaar card has become an important document for the residents of India as it is being accepted by 1,100 government schemes and programs, including 319 central government schemes. In addition to these, banks and NBFCs are also using Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.

“It is in the interest of the residents to keep their Aadhaars updated with current proof of identity and proof of address,” it added.

“The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) once again urges and encourages residents to update their documents for continued accuracy of information in the Aadhaar database,” the statement said.

