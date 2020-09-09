Rebels Want Voters' List Revision For AICC Meet

It’s been almost a fortnight that 23 senior leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, rebelled against Sonia Gandhi and her coterie. The Congress is yet to initiate any action against the 23 renegades. The rebels too are silent. But, it does not mean that everything is normal.

The rebels are now planning for the proposed AICC meeting where the new party president would be elected. It’s not just the date and venue of the meet, they also want the voters list to be published before hand so that there are no irregularities in the voting process. These leaders want that the old process, where only loyal people are included in the list be done away with. They want honest voters list and honest elections.

Ghulam Nabi Azad is one of the strongest votaries of internal democracy and voting to elect leaders. He has said that an election would prove the strength of the leaders. The pro-changers want the voters lists to be verified and authenticated before holding the elections.