Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, Other Leaders Resign From Shiv Sena Posts

In the latest development, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar and other leaders resigned from their party posts today. This is definitely a big blow to Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Sada Sarvankar, a Shiv Sena leader from Dadar, Mumbai. He is a member of the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He represents the Mahim Assembly Constituency. He had been elected to Vidhan Sabha for three terms in 2004, 2014 and 2019.

In a letter addressed to Thackeray, Sarvankar who was functioning as a Vibhag Pramukh and 8 others serving in roles such as Shakha Pramukh, Upavibhag Pramukh and Shakha coordinator announced their resignation.

Sada Sarvankar and other leaders expressed their opinion - "In 2019, our party Shiv Sena and BJP fought the elections in an alliance. The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance asked for the people's support and got it too. Due to some reasons, you formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi with NCP and Congress. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray got the CM post then. All Shiv Sainiks were delighted at this. We had expected that the works pertaining to Shiv Sainiks and the common man that had been stalled for many years would commence."

They further stated that "But after coming to power, today we have to say with regret that no development work could take place in our constituency despite making continuous efforts.No one appreciated the work done by Shiv Sainiks. We were hoping that our expectations would be fulfilled by your government. This didn't happen. Realizing that our hard work is of no use, I am tendering resignation from this post. I request you to relieve me from this responsibility. Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray will always remain our God."

It is all known knowledge, that in the last month, a majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, rebelled against Shiv Sena leadership, asking it to snap ties with the NCP and the Congress. This led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led government. On June 30, Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the deputy chief minister.

Also Read: IRCTC Cancels 197 Trains Today, Here Is The Full List Of Cancelled Trains