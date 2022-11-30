Raveena Tandon Clarifies After Row Over Satpura Tiger Video, Probe Begins

Reacting to the furore over her safari video shot in Madhya Pradesh’s Satpura Reserve, actor Raveena Tandon clarified that she did not flout any guidelines. After her safari video went viral, the Satpura Tiger Reserve authorities have launched an inquiry. In the purported video clip, Raveena Tandon is shown driving close to a tiger in a protected area.

Raveena took to Twitter and said she was travelling a jeep licensed by the forest department and that the vehicle ‘didn't deviate from the designated tourism path.’ The 48-year-old actor visited the Satpura Tiger Reserve on November 22.

“A tiger gets close to the deputy rangers bike. One can never predict when and how tigers will react. It's the Forest Department licensed vehicle, with their guides and drivers who are trained to know their boundaries and legalities,” the actor tweeted..

#satpuratigerreserve .@News18MP reports.A tiger gets close to the deputy rangers bike. One can never predict when and how tigers will react. It’s the Forest Department licensed vehicle,with their guides and drivers who are trained to know their boundaries and legalities. pic.twitter.com/mTuGLSVPER — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 29, 2022

She also wrote “#satpuratigerreserve .. Tigers are kings of where they roam. We are silent spectators. Any sudden movements can startle them as well.”

Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest Dheeraj Singh Chouhan has said an investigation has been launched into the alleged incident. He said during Raveena Tandon’s visit to the reserve, her vehicle reportedly reached near the tigress. The vehicle driver and the officials on duty will be served a notice and questioned, the official said.

