Ratan Tata A Love Failure!

Is there any need to give an introduction about Ratan Tata? Obviously, a big No. He is a well-known face in India. Ratan Tata is celebrating his 84th birthday today. Wishes are pouring in from all the quarters. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, we would like to come up with the love story of Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata is one of the persons who keeps his personal life private. Once Ratan Tata said that he fell in love and almost got married. He quoted that, "It was in LA that I fell in love and almost got married. But at the same time, I had made the decision to move back at least temporarily since I had been away from my grandmother who wasn't keeping too well for almost 7 years."

He also said that "But because of the 1962 Indo-China War, her parents weren't okay with her making the move anymore, and the relationship fell apart."

In an interview to CNN International's Talk Asia, Ratan Tata said that he came close to getting married four times but each time he backed off in fear or for one or the other reason. He also said that it was not a bad thing and added that it would have been more complex had the marriage taken place.

Ratan Tata was completely into his business and remained a bachelor.

Once in an interview, he said that, "There were no regrets about not getting married. I had a happy childhood, but as my brother (Jimmy) and I got older, we faced a fair bit of ragging and personal discomfort because of our parent's (Naval H. Tata and Sooni Tata) divorce, which in those days wasn't as common as it is today."

