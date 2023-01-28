New Delhi: The famed Mughal Gardens will now be called Amrit Udyan and the Central government has changed the name of the garden in Rashtrapati Bhavan keeping in line with the theme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of India’s Independence.

The Mughal Garden renamed as Amrit Udyan is made up of Rectangular, Long and Circular Gardens, the Herbal Garden, Musical Garden and the Spiritual Garden.

“On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan,” Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President said.

The general public can visit the gardens starting January 31 and it will remain open till March 26 (excluding Mondays and on Holi festival).

Visitors are encouraged to book their slots through online booking at https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx

Last year, the Centre changed the name of Rajpath to ‘Kartavya Path’ to get rid of its colonial past.

Also Read: Two-day Sakshi Property Show 2023 Gets Underway in Hyderabad