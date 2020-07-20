BALASORE: Have you ever seen a yellow coloured turtle? Most of you might say a big 'No'. But the residents of a village in Odisha's Balasore district have got an opportunity to witness a turtle which is yellow in colour. Bhanoomitra Acharya, Wildlife Warden speaking to a news agency said that, "The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this."

IFS (Indian Forest Services) officer Susanta Nanda wrote on Twitter "Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh a few years back." He further said that, "Mark the pink eyes, one indicative feature of albinism." Most of the people on Twitter said that they had never seen a yellow-coloured turtle before. Here is the post.

A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday. Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

Last month, fishermen in the Deuli Dam in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district have captured a rare species of Trionychidae turtle. Later, the turtle was released to the dam by the forest officials. Trionychidae turtle is a softshell turtle found in Africa, Asia and North America. According to the forest department, the turtle weighed more than 30 kilograms and has a maximum lifespan of 50 years.