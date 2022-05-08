A rare twister struck the Chenga area in Assam’s Barpeta district on Saturday. However, there were no reports of loss of life or property. The Chenga residents, taken by surprise, captured the rare weather occurrence on their smartphone cameras.

The video of a low-intensity tornado hitting the village is doing rounds on social media.

In the eye of the Tornado.

This one is in Senga of Barpeta district of Assam. pic.twitter.com/KVJHgSe0h5 — Niloy (@Niloy44376362) May 7, 2022

According to media reports, the tornado, which started off from the banks of the Brahmaputra river, hit the Rowmari village in Chenga area of the district at 10:20 am on Saturday and lasted for a few minutes. Despite being a low-intensity tornado, seven huts were damaged in the incident.

At least 18 people have died in Assam due to lightning or storms in April as the state has been receiving heavy rainfall.

