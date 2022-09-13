Rantac, Zinetac Dropped from Essential Medicines’ List Over Cancer Concerns

New Delhi: Centre on Tuesday removed antacid Ranitidine, popularly sold as Zantac, from the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022 over its cancer-causing concerns. Ranitidine is among 26 medicines dropped from the NLEM 2015 version.

Popular antacid Ranitidine is regularly used for heartburn in India. It is a gastrointestinal drug. However, all forms of Ranitidine: 150 mg tablet, oral liquid and injection have been in the revised version NLEM.

According to the Vice-chariman of the committee that revised the NLEM 2022 list YK Gupta, the medicines banned by the regulator have been dropped from the essential medicines list.

“Antinfectives such as Ivermectine, Meropenem, Cefuroxime, Amikacin, Bedaquiline, Delamanid, Itraconazole ABC Dolutegravir have been added to the NLM,” Gupta said.

Releasing the NLEM 2022 list on Twitter, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote: “Released the National List of Essential Medicines 2022.It comprises 384 drugs across 27 categories.Several antibiotics, vaccines, anti-cancer drugs and many other important drugs will become more affordable & reduce patients' out-of-pocket expenditure.”

Meanwhile, 34 drugs including some anti-infectives such as Ivermectin, Mupirocin and Nicotine Replacement Therapy, have been added to the NLEM 2022. With this addition, the total drugs under the NLEM rose to 384.

