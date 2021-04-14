RAMZAN 2021: Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and observed by Muslims across the world. The most pious month for the Muslim community, devotees fast and pray to Allah. In India, this year Ramadan began on April 14, 2021, and will end on the evening of May 12, 2021.

The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that Monday (April 12) will be the last day and 30th day of Sha’ban 1442 Hijri. In India, the holy month of Ramadan starts one day after the moon is sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

April 14, Wed – 04:35 am and 06:47 pm

April 15, Thu – 04:34 am and 06:48 pm

April 16, Fri – 04:33 am and 06:48 pm

April 17, Sat – 04:31 am and 06:49 pm

April 18, Sun – 04:30 am and 06:49 pm

April 19, Mon – 04:29 am and 06:50 pm

April 20, Tue – 04:28 am and 06:50 pm

April 21, Wed – 04:26 am and 06:51 pm

April 22, Thu – 04:25 am and 06:52 pm

April 23, Fri – 04:24 am and 06:52 pm

April 24, Sat – 04:23 am and 06:53 pm

April 25, Sun – 04:22 am and 06:53 pm

April 26, Mon – 04:21 am and 06:54 pm

April 27, Tue – 04:19 am and 06:55 pm

April 28, Wed – 04:18 am and 06:55 pm

April 29, Thu – 04:17 am and 06:56 pm

April 30, Fri – 04:16 am and 06:56 pm

May 01, Sat – 04:15 am and 06:57 pm

May 02, Sun – 04:14 am and 06:58 pm

May 03, Mon – 04:13 am and 06:58 pm

May 04, Tue – 04:12 am and 06:59 pm

May 05, Wed – 04:11 am and 06:59 pm

May 06, Thu – 04:10 am and 07:00 pm

May 07, Fri – 04:09 am and 07:01 pm

May 08, Sat – 04:08 am and 07:01 pm

May 09, Sun – 04:07 am and 07:02 pm

May 10, Mon – 04:06 am and 07:02 pm

May 11, Tue – 04:05 am and 07:03 pm

May 12, Wed – 04:04 am and 07:04 pm

May 13, Thu – 04:03 am and 07:04 pm

Source: IslamicFinder.com

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated the next day after the end of Ramadan and may either be celebrated on May 12 or 13. People wake up early in the morning to have their first meal, also known as Sehri and break their fast in the evening in a ceremony called iftaar. During the day, people abstain from consuming food or water.

The Holy Quran came to the earth from Heaven and was revealed to Prophet Muhammed on Laylat al-Qadr during Ramadan (the ninth Islamic month). The Laylat al-Qadr is one of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of Ramadan, and therefore, Muslims hail this period as very holy.

