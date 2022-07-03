Mysuru: Telugu supporting actress Pavithra Lokesh has filed a complaint against some people for stalking her in V.V. Puram police station in Mysuru city, police said on Sunday.

In her other complaint with the cybercrime police, Pavithra Lokesh stated that some people have created fake accounts in her name and miscreants are posting false news and spreading rumours about her using these fake accounts. She also claimed that the fake account users have also made defamatory posts against some people.

Pavithra Lokesh, who hails from Karnataka, has also stated that due to stalking by unknown people she has lost her peace of mind and it has caused her tremendous mental trauma. She has urged the police to take action against media houses that are indulging in this.

There are rumours that Pavithra Lokesh and Naresh, step son of Telugu superstar Krishna, who is also the father of superstar Mahesh Babu, got married. Both Pavithra and Naresh have denied that they are not married and their relationship should not be misunderstood. Naresh has blamed his third wife Ramya Raghupathy for the rumours, who has alleged him of cheating and exploitation. Ramya called Naresh a ‘womaniser’ and claimed that Naresh secretly married to Pavithra while still being married to her.

Meanwhile, a video of Ramya Raghupathy trying to attack her husband Naresh and actor Pavithra Lokesh with a slipper at a Mysore hotel on Sunday is doing rounds on social media. In this video Naresh and Pavithra can be seen exiting a room and heading for the elevator when Ramya tries to hit them.