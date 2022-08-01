Indian advertising doyen Ramesh Narayan was conferred the IAA’s Honorary Lifetime Membership Compass Award at the IAA Leadership Awards.

"This is but a small recognition for his huge contribution to IAA," declared the previous Chairman and World President, IAA Global, Srinivasan K Swamy.

Megha Tata, President, IAA India Chapter, said, "It is really a well deserved recognition to someone who worked so hard for our industry in India and internationally. He has contributed a lot to the India Chapter of IAA."

Ramesh Narayan said, "I am grateful to the World Board of the IAA for recognising my efforts in the area of meaningful initiatives in communication. I'll continue to identify issues where effective communication can help, and I'll make an attempt to involve all sections of the industry to help these causes. In the past, we have contributed to campaigns against domestic violence, sustainability (Save Soil), elder care, and other causes."

He further stated, "In addition to the marquee events where sustainability is encouraged (Olive Crown Awards) leadership qualities are saluted (IAA Leadership Awards) and creative excellence is awarded (IndIAA Awards), we have started to appreciate the beauty and distinctiveness of our regional languages with the IndIAA awards in Tamil and Telugu. There is room for growth in this area. Additionally, we are the only group with a senior membership base associated with media, advertising agencies, and advertisers. We would be doing a big injustice to ourselves and to society at large if we couldn't use this base to do good."

Earlier, Ramesh Narayan was also honoured with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award, the International Advertising Association Global Champion Award, the Public Relations Society of India Special Award, the Association of Business Communicators of India Lifetime Achievement Award, and an induction into the Hall of Fame of the India Chapter of the IAA.