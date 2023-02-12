Ramesh Bais Replaces Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor
Feb 12, 2023, 11:43 IST
Former Jharkhand and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra after President Droupadi Murmu accepted Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation on Sunday morning.
Koshyari's exit comes a month after he had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his desire to resign from the top post.
