Ramdev-owned Patanjali’s Ghee Impure, Alleges UP’s BJP MP Brij Singh

Lucknow: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is selling ‘fake ghee’ under the brand name Patanjali, BJP parliamentarian Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleged on Thursday, IANS reported.

Launching a broadside against Ramdev, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh Brij Singh alleged that the yoga guru was teaching ‘Kapalbhati’ Pranayama, breathing practice in yoga, the wrong way to his followers.

“child of the weak is born weak. A child of a healthy person is born healthy. To stay healthy, it is very important to have cleanliness and pure milk and ghee in the homes,” the BJP leader said while urging people to rear a cow or buffalo to get pure milk and ghee and avoid purchasing it from the stores.

Baba Ramdev has sent the BJP MP a legal notice as Brij Singh had earlier criticised the milk product made by Patanjali Patanjali while speaking at a religious event in UP’s Barabanki district.

“I will soon convene a meeting of seers and saints and urge them to stop the exploitation of the name of Maharishi Patanjali. I will ensure that saints give their blessings to my movement against fake milk products that are being produced and sold by Ramdev’s supporters,” BJP leader added.

Also Read: TRS Leaders Appear Before CBI in Fake IPS Officer Case

(With IANS inputs)

