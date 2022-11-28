Ramdev Apologises After Row Over His Women Look Good Even If They Don’t Wear Anything Remark

Yoga guru Ramdev has apologised after his ‘sexist’ remark as it drew sharp criticism from various quarters. Earlier, Maharashtra Women’s Commission had sent a notice to the yoga practitioner over his controversial remarks at an event in Maharashtra’s Thane on Friday.

Attending a yoga training programme, Ramdev was heard saying, ‘ You look good in sarees, you look good in salwar suits like Amruta ji, and you look good when like me you wear nothing...’ The event was also attended by the state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta.

The yoga training programme was attended by several women who had brought their yoga attires and saris. These women were seen wearing the yoga attire at the meeting which began after the training camp ended.

Seeing this, Ramdev said the women need not feel uneasy if they had no time to change back into saris and they could do it after returning home and later he made a remark which is being seen as a ‘sexist’ remark in some quarters.

Ramdev’s remark was condemned by many in the opposition parties in Maharashtra and in other states.

“The government remains silent when the Governor makes an insulting remark on Shivaji, when Karnataka chief minister threatens to take Maharashtra villages to Karnataka and now when BJP campaigner Ramdev insults women. Has the government kept its tongue in mortgage to Delhi?” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Criticising Ramdev over his ‘sexist’ remark, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra took a swipe at Ramdev by referring to the 2011 incident when the yoga guru was caught by police in a dramatic manner while trying to flee in a woman's attire.

“Now I know why Patanjali baba ran away from Ramlila Maidan in women’s clothes. He says he likes sarees, salwars and ……” the TMC MP tweeted.

