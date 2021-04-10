Ramadan 2021: Dates, Haleem, Seviyan and Other Must Eat Things in Hyderabad 

Once the Ramadan month starts, the streets of Hyderabad will be bustling with food lovers relishing the seasonal delicacies and vendors whipping out their best. To celebrate the holy occasion of Ramadan, some special dishes are cooked and served at an economical price. If you’ve been waiting to try the best dishes, then we just have the list for you.

Nihari & Kulcha

Nihari – the popular breakfast dish for Hyderabadis is basically a stew of slow-cooked meat (could be beef, mutton, chicken) along with bone marrow and is usually eaten with a kulcha or roti.

Pathar Ka Gosh

Chunks of mutton are cooked on a wide stone that’s set on a flame. First, the meat is cooked until it turns brown and tender; spices are then added to it. The meat is charred at the end to give it a crispy flavour and is served with onions and a dash of lime. With many street vendors dishing out this delicacy till the wee hours of the morning, they attract a good deal of crowd.

Dahi Wada

Perhaps no Indian festival is complete without generous helpings of dahi vada. During the Ramadan month too, several street stalls in and around the Old City sell this dish. Garnished with chopped coriander, pomegranate, aamchur (ground mango) powder that complements the dish and adds a twist to the taste.

Haleem

It doesn’t come as a surprise that over 5,000 haleem stalls are set up across the city during the Ramzan season owing to the popularity of the dish. Haleem includes minced meat (usually goat meat, beef or chicken), pounded wheat, ghee, dry fruits, spices, lentils – which are slow-cooked for nearly 12 hours to achieve the thick consistency. In the end, it is garnished with fried onions, chopped coriander, and lime.

Also Read: Ramadaan 2021: 5 Rules Every Muslim Must Follow in The Holy Month

Nawabi Mutton Biryani

A delectable recipe made up of mutton, rice, and an assortment of spices. It is loaded with dry fruits and whole spices that enhance the flavour and offer an unforgettable experience to taste buds.

Shammi Kebab

Shammi Kebabs are prepared using succulent minced lamb/chicken and chana dal with a spicy filling of onions, green chillies, and coriander leaves inside. They are deep-fried in cooking oil that makes them crispy on the outside and tastes best with coriander and mint chutney.

Shahi Tukda

Say hello to shahi tukda, the sweeter little cousin of double-ka-meetha. Crispy, crumbly, and dipped in malai, a serving od Malai Tukda is often the perfect end to an Iftar meal.

Sheer Kurma

Festivals call for something festive. And what’s more festive than a bowl of sheer khurma? A vermicelli pudding that is prepared with dried dates is popular not just during Eid but also Ramadan. While this Persian dish makes for a delicious dessert, it can also be eaten for breakfast.

Also Read: Ramadan 2021: Rituals, Prayers and Food