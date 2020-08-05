After 29 years today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya for the "Bhoomi Pujan" for the Ram Temple. A year after the Supreme Court verdict ordered for the construction of Ram Mandir at the site that was disputed for decades. PM Modi donned a gold kurta and white dhoti and performed pooja at bhoomi pujan site at Ram Janmabhoomi Sthal.

Along with Yogi Adityanath, he offered prayers at Hanumangarhi temple, a shrine to Lord Hanuman temple before heading to the bhoomi pujan site. Later, he offered prayers to Ram Lalla and performed a prostration. PM Modi was gifted a headgear by the chief priest at Hanumangarhi. Priest Raju Das asserted that according to legend, blessings of Lord Hanuman are very important for the successful completion of the works.

Modi is sharing the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and CM Yogi Adityanath. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, seating arrangements are made in accordance with social distancing principles. Here are some of the videos.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site in #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/7hl3KLggMi — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat take part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site in #Ayodhya. 175 guests are present for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ #RamTemple. pic.twitter.com/dWI3Jb9vOr — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020