Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the silver foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir today (August 5th). The foundation of the temple is to be laid at 12:13 pm. The religious ceremonies will be presided over by the priests of Varanasi and Prof Vinay Pandey of Kushinagar.

Narendra Modi will first visit the 10th century Hanumangarhi Temple. The premises of the temple were completely sanitised. He will later proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti has reached the Ram Janmabhoomi site for the ceremony. She took to her Twitter and tweeted, "I am devoted to Lord Ram. I am here on the orders of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas."

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev also arrived at the temple premises where the Bhoomi Pujan will be performed.

Ramdev said that, "It is India's biggest fortune that we are witnessing the Ram Mandir event. To establish 'Ram Rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya. People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurved here.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has reached Ayodha and he will also be attending the ceremony along with PM Modi and others.

Here are some of the photos.