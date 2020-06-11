MUMBAI: With coronavirus, came lockdown, and as the nationwide lockdown remained in force for more than two months, it changed our entire lifestyle. Face masks, which used to be a rarity in the past, have now become mandatory and an all-pervading sight. Hand gloves are the new normal and personal protective equipment (PPE), the new fashion statement!

Might seem like a sweeping statement but those who had seen Bollywood and southern film actress Rakul Preet Singh on Thursday at the Mumbai airport would certainly vouch for it. Now, getting to the crux of the story, Rakul Preet on Thursday ensured that no flashbulb missed her presence at the Mumbai airport prior to her flight to Delhi.

The actress became the toast of all airport-beat lensmen when she descended on the place wearing a PPE! Yes, you heard that right. She took a flight to her home town Delhi and to ensure she is safe from contracting the dreaded COVID-19, she wore a full-body PPE gear.

The ‘De De Pyaar De star posted on Instagram pictures of herself from the airport wearing mask, gloves and shoe cover as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. "Hi guys who would've thought that there would be a time this is how we will have to travel (pointing at her PPE), with shoe covers, gloves and masks," the actress said in a video with the hashtag 'Mission Delhi.'

Rakul said at the airport, she also met Lakshya Raj Anand, the director of her forthcoming movie ‘Attack’, in which she is co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

"We were shooting for the film 'Attack' and that's my director... We are all maintaining social distancing," she said. Rakul also posted another video from the flight, wearing a face shield and said she felt like she was "going to the space."

Apart from ‘Attack’, Rakul will also be seen with Arjun Kapoor in a family comedy drama. A former model, Rakul made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014. She also starred in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul Preet also featured in De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She was also a part of Marjaavaan, along with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Apart from Bollywood, the actress has also starred in several films in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.